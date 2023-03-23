Johor Sultan warns politicians against using mosques as political platforms

PETALING JAYA: The Sultan of Johor has warned politicians to heed the Rulers directive prohibiting mosques from being used as political platforms or even trying to underestimate the royal institution.

Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar said some politicians had overstepped their boundaries, according to a report by The Star.

“Focus your attention on resolving the people’s burdens, such as the cost of living, meeting daily needs, their struggles to pay their household bills and economic concerns,” the Ruler said in an exclusive interview in conjunction with his birthday today.

“What are you doing to alleviate the flood problems which occur every year? Tell us what are you going to do about it?

“Instead of dividing the people by harping on race and religion, tell me what are your plans to bring harmony,” the Johor Sultan said.

His Majesty added that political speeches are forbidden in the mosque and surau and the order was sent out to 850 mosques and 2,000 surau throughout Johor.

“If anyone dares to challenge this directive in Johor, try it and see the consequences,” he added.

Sultan Ibrahim reminded that mosques should spread dakwah (Islamic propagation) and religious talks by certified speakers and lecturers aside from being a place of worship.

“If political talks are allowed, it will create uneasiness and disunity among Muslims.

“Do not tell me that politics is part of Islam and politicians can talk freely,” he said, also reminding that he is delegated as the lslamic leader of the state to protect the mosques’ sanctity.

Sultan Ibrahim explained the importance of accrediting speakers on Islam and religious figures relaying their lectures.

“Johor wants quality preachers as we know some preachers have become stand-up comics with emphasis on jokes and entertainment rather than Islam.

“You can find them on YouTube. I am sure they know who they are and who I am referring to,” His Majesty clarified.

His Majesty also echoed his displeasure of a particular religious teacher who is allegedly a member of Parliament, that had made degrading comments against the nation’s monarchs.

The speaker had allegedly expressed that the Sultans, Prime Minister and ministers were beneath religious scholars.

Following the incendiary remark, Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat stated that 16 police reports have been lodged against the religious figure.

“I will leave it to the police to investigate. This is clear evidence why politicians shouldn’t talk politics in mosques,” Sultan Ibrahim added.