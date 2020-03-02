Johor supports Muhyiddin as PM: Hasni

MUAR: The Johor state government fully supports the appointment of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the country’s eighth Prime Minister, said Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Ir Hasni Mohammad.

Hasni, who is also Johor Umno liaison chairman, made the show of support after meeting Muhyiddin at Rumah Rehat VIP in Tanjung Emas, here, today.

“Alhamdulillah, we (the Johor state government) have expressed full support to the Prime Minister for his continued leadership ... we are confident that the people will be with the Prime Minister,“ he told reporters after the meeting.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin, who is also Pagoh MP as well as the President of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), took his oath of office as the eighth Prime Minister before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at the Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur.

Al-Sultan Abdullah agreed to appoint Muhyiddin in accordance with Article 40 (2) (a) and Article 43 (2) (a) of the Federal Constitution.

On another note, Hasni said there was no discussion with Muhyiddin on the appointment of the Johor state Executive Council (exco) members.

However, Hasni opined that the exco members’ swearing-in ceremony should be hastened.

“We will try (to take the oath) this week, at least for an amount sufficient to enable the state government to do its duties,“ he added.

Hasni, who is also Benut State Assemblyman, was sworn in as the 18th Johor Mentri Besar at Istana Bukit Serene on Friday. - Bernama