Johor, Terengganu to head to Phase Four of PPN on Oct 25 - Ismail Sabri (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The states of Johor and Terengganu will move to Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) effective Oct 25 (Monday), according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

He said the transition took into account the latest risk assessments carried out by the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH) and the National Security Council (MKN).

“The Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for states entering Phase 4 are the same as before.

“The latest SOP information will be updated by MKN on the official website www.mkn.gov.my,“ he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the Covid-19 Pandemic Management Special Committee today also agreed to allow adolescents who had completed their Covid vaccination to enjoy the same facilities as fully vaccinated adults.

He said this meant that the condition for adolescents between the ages of 12 to 17 to be fully vaccinated would also be stated in all SOPs.

However, the prime minister said this would not be implemented immediately and the government would be streamlining the facilities accordingly.

“It also gives teenagers a ‘grace period’ of three weeks or until mid-November.

“This period is to ensure that about 80 per cent of teenagers who have so far received the first dose of the vaccine, are fully vaccinated,“ he said.

In the meantime, Ismail Sabri said the government called on the people to make use of the facilities or SOP relaxations provided with full discipline and a sense of responsibility.

He stressed that the success of bringing the country out of the pandemic did not only depend on the efforts and strategies of the government alone, but also on the community’s compliance to the SOPs that had been set.

“Therefore, wear a face mask, practice physical distancing and always maintain personal hygiene and safety,“ he said.- Bernama