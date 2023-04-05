Johor to channel aid to storm victims in Kampung Melayu Majidee by Monday

JOHOR BAHRU: The state government will channel assistance to victims whose houses were affected by the storm in Kampung Melayu Majidee yesterday based on the losses that they incurred latest by Monday.

Johor Bahru District Officer Muzaldin Mohamed said the victims would receive assistance after various agencies including the Public Works Department (JKR) and local authorities completed their assessment of the damages.

“Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi asked for the repair work to be expedited, for that, a town hall session will be held to explain to all the victims.

“The assessment will be completed today to see what the needs of each home are because damages may be different,“ he told reporters after Onn’s visit to the area today.

Also present was Larkin state assemblyman, who is also Youth, Sports, Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives and Human Resources Committee chairman Mohd Hairi Mad Shah.

Muzaldin said various agencies were involved in channelling aid to the victims including the Johor Bahru City Council Foundation, Social Welfare Department, and the Menteri Besar Office.

A total of 176 houses in Kampung Melayu Majidee were damaged after being hit by a storm at 2.48 pm yesterday.

Meanwhile, one of the affected residents, Liza Wati A. Gani, 36, said she needed the government’s help to repair her 40-year-old family house, which roofs were blown away during yesterday’s incident.

“To repair it will cost thousands of ringgit. My sister and I live in this house, we do not have much money, we only hope for the government’s help,“ she added. - Bernama