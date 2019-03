KLUANG: The Johor government will consider cloud seeding early next month if the current drought and dry conditions continue to effect the water level at dams.

State Investment, International Trade and Utility Committee chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse, however, said the approach would be adopted only after considering the suitability of the location and the costs involved.

He said the state government together with relevant agencies were constantly monitoring the weather conditions especially this week.

“If the weather does not improve this week, then early next month we will consider to do cloud seeding,“ he told reporters after visiting the Machap Dam, near here today.

It is understood that the cloud seeding would cost between RM500,000 and RM600,000 (for 10 flights).

Puah said according to the Meteorological Department, the country was currently in the monsoon transition period and it was expected to bring more rain in the state.

Meanwhile, water supply had been restored to 125,000 users in north Pontian and Simpang Renggam where the service was interrupted following the ammonia pollution at Sungai Ulu Benut and Sungai Machap since last Saturday.

“Today’s reading drops to 2.5 ppm (parts per million) as compared to the previous 90 ppm”, he said. — Bernama