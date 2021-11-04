Johor to discuss with Federal on IMT-GT next week

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government will begin discussions with the federal government next week on the state’s participation in the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT).

Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad (pix) said Johor was invited to join IMT-GT as a new member along with two other states, namely Pahang and Terengganu.

“Previously, only northern states such as Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan and Perak were involved in the IMT-GT.

“But this time Johor is also invited to join, so next week we will start discussions on this economic growth cooperation,“ he said in his speech at the 2021 Johor Student Icon Awards (AISJ) here last night.

He said Johor’s participation in the IMT-GT was seen as appropriate.

“Indonesia wants to develop Riau as a new economic growth area, so Malaysia must also develop the districts on the west coast. So with this, Johor will have another regional authority,“ he said. — Bernama