JOHOR BARU: The Johor government will ensure that no foreigners own businesses, hawker centres or are employed at public markets and business premises owned by the state local authorities (PBT).

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Ayub Jamil said the move was taken to give priority to local entrepreneurs as the economy was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is also intended to provide a clear picture that foreign nationals cannot and will not be allowed to have a business licence or business permit issued by the local authorities.

“All 16 Johor local authorities will be tasked to check the status of existing traders and inspect each of their local public markets and premises under the Johor local authorities by-laws.

“If local entrepreneurs are found to have rented or allowed foreign nationals to use their business permit, stern action will be taken against them.

“The state government can also take action such as revoking business licences and stripping off the right to business premises ownership given to locals if they are found to provide business opportunities to foreigners.

“This applies to locals marrying foreigners because foreigners with this status are still not allowed to open a store or do business under the name of their spouses,“ he said in a statement, here, today.

Ayub said on prohibiting the employment of foreign workers, the state government saw it as a solution to curb illegal business activities.

“In the event of conducting operations, the authorities do not want these foreigners to shy away from responsibility or refuse to be held accountable and give excuses that they were employed and not the actual business owners.

“This is also an initiative to help the authorities detect individuals found guilty of employing foreign workers, especially those without a permit or illegal immigrants,“ he said. — Bernama