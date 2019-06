JOHOR BARU: The state government will look at the suitability of creating an integrated industrial area following a spate of recent incidents involving schoolchildren in Pasir Gudang who suffered breathing difficulties.

Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said a discussion will be held with Plan Malaysia (Department of Town and Country Planning) to study the matter.

“We will discuss it, we will conduct a more detailed investigation and maybe set up a committee,” he said in reply to a question if the state government had plans to create an integrated industrial area following the two incidents in Pasir Gudang.

He was speaking to reporters at the topping–off ceremony of the Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) tower here today.

In a related development, Dr Sahruddin said he was waiting for the results of the blood samples from the relevant authorities to find out the actual cause of the incident last Thursday when schoolchildren in Pasir Gudang suffered breathing difficulties.

He said the results of the blood samples are expected to be available tomorrow.

“We still do not know (the cause). The students suddenly became nauseous, started vomiting and fainted. In the previous case, we could find out the cause from Sungai Kim Kim but in this case, it is not sure.

“We must wait for the blood samples from the patients, from there, we can determine the actual cause,” he said. — Bernama