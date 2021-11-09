Johor to focus on resolving poverty, social mobility issues — MB

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor state government aims to focus its efforts on resolving poverty and social mobility issues arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, as it awaits the resumption of cross-border travel with Singapore, said Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad (pix).

Hasni said while the Vaccinated Travel Lane between Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport is an excellent start to commence the reopening of the Causeway and the Second Link border crossing, the pandemic has left many households to fall under the poverty line or experience a decrease in income.

“Many households are vulnerable to post-pandemic economic shocks, despite the cautious reopening of economic sectors and the ease of human movement,” he said in his keynote address at the 13th Leaders in Administration Programme (LAP) organised virtually by the Institute of Public Sector Leadership, Civil Service College Singapore, here, today.

Hasni further added the closure of the Johor and Singapore border has affected businesses and livelihoods of Malaysians and Singaporeans alike.

“The closure of the world’s busiest border crossings is economically hurtful and socially harmful for all involved.

“Families are being forced to separate themselves from their loved ones and the economy is forced to slow down with no certainty at sight,” he said.

The Johor Menteri Besar also said that the once-bustling streets of Johor Bahru city centre are now a quiet place with little or no commercial activity.

“Small traders are feeling the pinch, workers in the retail and hospitality sector are being relieved from their jobs, sometimes with minimal compensation.

“These are the lived realities of an economic slowdown caused by the border closure,” he noted.

Hasni stressed that the Covid-19 pandemic would leave an everlasting mark on a nation’s socio-economic fabric.

“Malaysia and Johor are not exceptions. However, I believe, like any other crisis, we will be able to quickly recover and turn existing challenges into valuable opportunities,” he said.

In a post-pandemic future, he believes that Johor would strengthen its multifaceted relationship with Singapore in various sectors.

“The way forward to sustainable post-pandemic recovery is better and stronger cooperation with various bodies, both in government, semi-government, or the private sector based in Singapore,” Hasni said.

This is evident through the formation of the Johor Economic, Tourism, and Culture Office (JETCO) in Singapore which will be up and running by the second quarter of next year or earlier.

“I foresee JETCO to be a one-stop centre for constructive exchanges and dialogues in matters of the economy, tourism, and culture between Johor and Singapore.

“When our borders reopen again, and I believe it will be very soon, I look forward to visiting JETCO and perhaps officiating its first out of many engagements with Johor’s strategic partners in Singapore.

“I honestly think that the biggest opportunity presented by the Covid-19 pandemic is to make better use of Johor’s dynamic relationship with Singapore,” he said. — Bernama