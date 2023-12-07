Johor to host Asia Pacific Climate Week 2023

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor has been selected to host the Asia-Pacific Climate Week (APCW) 2023 which will take place this November.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi In a post on his Facebook said that the matter was informed to him in a meeting with the Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad in Putrajaya yesterday.

.He said the convention involving 2,000 delegates from 150 countries would certainly put Johor and Malaysia in the eyes of the world.

“Malaysia’s planning and preparation in dealing with pollution, flood disasters and environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues will be among the hot topics at the convention.

“Therefore, the state government is ready to explore all forms of cooperation with the federal government, so that the organisation of this international level event will run well and smoothly,“ he said.

Through the meeting as well, the Menteri Besar said the Federal government also approved several allocations for the state for long and short term solutions in preparation for the northeast monsoon period.

He said the allocations included RM10.4 million for the procurement of 24 mobile pumps and RM6.88 million for drainage infrastructure maintenance works such as repairing river bank damage and deepening rivers.

While for long-term solutions, he said, RM 1.6 billion has been allocated for Flood Mitigation Plan (RTB) projects in the Muar River Basin involving Segamat, Bandar Batu Pahat and the Johor River Basin, Kota Tinggi. -Bernama