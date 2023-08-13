Johor to launch “Green Deal” framework at APCW 2023

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor state government will launch a green initiative framework called “Johor Green Deal” at the Asia Pacific Climate Week (APCW) 2023, to be held here, in November.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said in tackling issues regarding climate change in Johor, the state government must have a clear path in terms of effort for them to execute in the years to come.

“This climate change issue is something that is becoming more dangerous to the world as a whole and Johor specifically. I see the APCW as an opportunity for us to make improvements.

.“We are going to take the opportunity Insya-Allah to launch the Johor Green Deal in terms of our sustainability plan for Johor’s greener future and also we are working closely with Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad in regards to setting up the Johor Sustainability Centre,” he a press conference here today.

Also present were former Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad , who is the current chairman of the Johor Economic, Tourism and Cultural Office (JETCO), as well as the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Programme Coordination manager Niclas Svenningsen.

When asked on whether Johor will share its disaster management experiences in tackling floods, Onn Hafiz said the state would not only share its experiences but also take stock and learn from other countries on that matter.

“The issue of floods is not something unique to Johor only but also it is a global matter that should be addressed by everyone,” he said.

Johor experienced the worst floods since 2007 at the end of Feb this year, that saw more that 80,000 victims in 10 districts evacuated from their homes.

On APCW 2023, he said Johor was both honoured and delighted to host such a pivotal event and reaffirmed Johor’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and green initiatives.

Meanwhile, Svenningsen said Johor’s dedication and leadership in hosting the event would inspire societal determination in addressing climate challenges in the region.

To take place at Persada Johor International Convention Centre here from Nov 13 to 17, it is expected to bring together more than 2,000 delegates from 150 countries.

APCW 2023 in Johor is one of the four regional climate weeks to be held this year, to build a momentum ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) to be held in Dubai, at the end of November. -Bernama