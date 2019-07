JOHOR BARU: The Johor government will maintain 40 as the maximum age for a person defined as “youth”, until the amendments to the Youth Societies and Youth Development Act 2007 come into force in 2021.

In a statement issued here tonight, state Youth, Sports, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Committee chairman Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali said this decision was made to ensure that the state government had sufficient preparatory time to address all implications resulting from the changes to the legislation.

He also said that in the process leading towards the enforcement of the changes in 2021, the state government would continue to study the suitability of enforcing the new age limit of 30 as stipulated in the bill which was passed in Parliament last week.

He added that the preparatory time to be taken by the state government was part of a lengthy reformation process that all parties would have to go through.

Yesterday, the Johor Government through the office of the Mentri Besar took the position of maintaining the age of youths between 15 and 40 to ensure that its existing plans for youth in the state, would not be disrupted. — Bernama