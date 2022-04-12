Johor to patent gambier, pepper motifs as exclusive copyright

JOHOR BAHRU: Motifs of gambier and pepper plants that feature in the Johor Royal insignia and coat of arms will be patented as exclusive to Johor.

In a Royal Johor Facebook posting, Johor Council of Royal Court president Datuk Dr Abdul Rahim Ramli (pix) said this was aimed at recognising and maintaining its role in Johor’s economic progress and development.

“The patent will be in the Johor Emblems, Titles and Awards (Prevention of Improper Use) Enactment 2017 to ensure that no party misuses the motifs.

“The gambier and pepper are synonymous with the early social-economical development in Johor,“ said Abdul Rahim at today’s launch of the book ‘Perkembangan Penanaman Gambir Di Johor’, published by the Johor Bahru Tiong-Hua Association.

The post added that the book, published in Bahasa Melayu and Chinese, tells the story of the introduction of the two commodities in Johor from the time of Temenggong Daing Ibrahim’s rule in 1885.

The book also explains the important role played by the Chinese community in positioning Johor as a world leader in the production of gambier and pepper. - Bernama