Johor to place log booms at 12 pollution hotspots along Sungai Skudai

JOHOR BAHRU: The state government will place log booms at 12 pollution hotspots to trap rubbish along Sungai Skudai, says Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

He said the move was part of the efforts to preserve the river and remove it from the list of the 10 most polluted rivers in Malaysia.

“We will continue to carry out the river cleaning programme, including installing log booms and implementing daily maintenance. It is a huge task, but I believe that if all parties work together, our rivers can be cleaned, starting with Sungai Skudai.

“We target the cleaning work in Sungai Skudai to be carried out until September...to clean it to a level that will reduce the level of pollution,“ he told reporters after officiating the Johor Bersih @ Sungai programme at Sungai Skudai here today.

The hotspots are at Taman Impian Emas, Tampoi Utama fishing jetty, Kampung Pasir, Pengkalan Rinting fishing jetty, Pulau Danga Bayu, Kampung Bakar Batu and Sungai Skudai Information Centre.

Other identified hotspots are Melana Indah Hardcore Poor Housing Programme (Sungai Melana), Taman Damai Jaya (Sungai Melana), Kampung Laut, Kampung Pertanian and Kampung Separa, as well as Kampung Melayu Sengkang.

He said Sungai Tebrau and Sungai Kim Kim are also listed as the 10 most polluted rivers in the country, adding cleaning works at the two rivers will be carried out following the progress at Sungai Skudai.

“I believe with various efforts implemented we can get unlisted,“ he said.

In February, state Tourism, Environment, Heritage, and Culture Committee chairman K. Raven Kumar was reported to have said that about 160 tonnes of garbage are collected every month by the local authorities from Sungai Tebrau and Sungai Skudai which have been used by irresponsible individuals as dumping grounds. -Bernama