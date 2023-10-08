Johor to present the state's green direction in November

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor state government will present the direction to green the state in the context of the environment, economy, energy and technology in November.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (pix) said through a post on his official Facebook today that the matter will be presented in more detail during the Asia-Pacific Climate Week (APCW) in November.

He believes that with close cooperation from related agencies such as the Johor Economic, Tourism and Cultural Office (Jetco), the Iskandar Regional Development Authority (IRDA) and Permodalan Darul Ta’zim (PDT), the green energy transition effort can be successfully implemented.

“Thank you to Jetco chairman in Singapore Datuk Hasni Mohammad and Bursa Malaysia Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift who are willing to discuss with me the direction to green Johor.

“Also present at the discussion today is the chairman of the Johor Climate Change and Disaster Management Committee, Anuar Abdul Manap; PDT chief executive Datuk Ramlee A. Rahman and Johor State Economic Planning Division undersecretary Amirul Haffiz Ariff,“ he said through the post.

Johor was chosen as the host of APCW 2023 which will see the participation 2,000 delegates from 150 countries in the convention. -Bernama