JOHOR BARU: The state government today decided to maintain the age limit of youths in the state up to 40 years to ensure that the planned developments especially involving the group to continue unimpeded.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said the state government respected the views and decisions of the federal government pertaining to the amendments to Youth Societies and Youth Development (Amendment) Bill 2019 (Act 668), among others, to lower the age limit of the youth from 40 to 30.

“Johor is of the view that the definition of youth are those aged 15 to 40. At the age of 40, they are the ones in the strategic group to build leadership qualities in highlighting current issues that arise,” he said in a statement, this morning.

This was in line with promoting idealism, activism and intellectualism that were characteristic and image of youths, he said.

“In fact, at this level, their political literacy is also stable, as well as an ideal time to shape them into future leaders,” he said.

Additionally, most government-funded assistance have adopted the age range of 18 to 40 years.

“Presently, youths from 30 to 40 years old are also actively involved in various programmes, including outdoor activities such as sports.

“Hence, Johor is of the view that the age limit of 40 for youths is reasonable,” said Sahruddin. — Bernama