Johor to review camping sites SOP

KOTA TINGGI: The Johor state government will review the standard operating procedure (SOP) for safety at camping sites to prevent any untoward incident from happening.

Johor Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor said his office is currently studying the feedback of 16 local authorities (PBTs), including the Johor State Forestry Department (JPNJ) and other agencies regarding the SOP for camping activities.

He said approval for camping activities such as in the recreational forest area is under the management of the JPNJ while the coastal area is under the PBTs.

He said this to reporters after officiating at the Publicity and Public Participation Programme of the Sedili Special Area Plan Draft programme here today.

Mohd Jafni said that although each camp area posed different risks, the state government always strives to prioritise safety measures.

Mohd Jafni added JPNJ had also taken steps to temporarily close the climbing track and Taman Eko Rimba to the public from yesterday.

The directive was issued by JPNJ director Datuk Salim Aman via a notice posted on the department’s official Facebook page. - Bernama