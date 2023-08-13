Johor to step up enforcement to ensure clean rivers

JOHOR BAHRU: Local authorities (PBT) in Johor will implement more aggressive enforcement to give awareness to the public about the importance of keeping the rivers clean.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the state government is committed to ensuring the cleanliness of the rivers, including through the Johor Bersih programme, but the community also needs to play their part because the river is an asset that needs to be preserved.

“This is to ensure that whoever litters will be arrested and fined,“ he told a press conference after launching the Johor Bersih @ Sungai Skudai programme at Taman Impian Emas, here today.

He added that the introduction of the Sungai Skudai Special Area Plan (RKK) with the implementation of 10 projects was important to ensure its cleanliness.

“The projects include to upgrade the existing garbage traps, create the Taman Pesisir Air Eko Sungai Skudai, river trails and Sungai Skudai reforestation.

“This plan should be implemented within a period of 10 years, but I request that this be shortened to five years. The cooperation of all parties is important, especially the local community,“ he said. - Bernama