Johor to table Budget 2023 tomorrow: MB

JOHOR BAHRU: The 2023 Johor Budget to be tabled tomorrow will be live-streamed from 9.30am, said Menteri Besar Johor Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

He said the budget announcement can be viewed via Astro Awani television channel (Channel 501), Bernama’s official Facebook and his official Facebook.

He said the public can also tune in to two radio stations namely Johor FM on frequency 101.9 FM and Radio Best 104 (Best FM) on frequency 104.1 FM.

“God willing, various attractive incentives await the people of Johor.

“Let us all pray for the smooth tabling of the state government’s budget for the well-being of Johoreans,“ read a post on his official Facebook today. - Bernama