Johor to waive condition for poor to apply RKJ houses

KULAI: The Johor state government will refine and consider relaxing the conditions for the poor when applying for Rumah Kasih Johor (RKJ) housing in the future.

State housing and local government committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor (pix) said at the moment, among the conditions set under the e-Kasih system are that applicants from the poor and hardcore poor must own land.

“Currently, their names must be in the (land) grant for them to apply for RKJ. We will waive that condition in the future because we find that these poor people do not own land.

“We will review (the applications) and give it flexibility. For example, maybe applicants who have relatives, siblings, neighbours who own land and can give permission to build RKJ for the poor or if there is government land that we can give, we will build a house for them,“ he said after visiting Rumah Kasih Johor in Kampung Melayu Air Bemban here today.

Also present was the general manager of the Johor Housing Development Corporation (PKPJ), Datin Paduka Dr Suhailizan Suliman.

Meanwhile, Mohd Jafni said the state government will increase the allocation to build RKJ by RM10 million next year.

“This year RM5 million, next year RM10 million for 100 units. Our target until 2026 is as many as 500 units. We are increasing following the feedback received from the community which is very good,” he said.

The first phase of the RKJ project involving five selected recipients for each of the 10 districts in the state, started last month and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024. -Bernama