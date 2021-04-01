Johor Umno guarantees support for federal govt — Hasni

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Umno guarantees that it will remain with the federal government to lead the state, Menteri Besar Johor Datuk Hasni Mohammad said.

Hasni, who is also Johor Umno liaison committee chairman, said the guarantee is important to ensure government plans and programmes for the people can be implemented properly according to schedule.

“It is the responsibilty and intention of the state government to translate the federal government’s plans as best as possible.

“Therefore, we will continue with the approach or method used by the government, which is to prioritise the interests of the people and the state,” he told reporters after the Johor state level Radio Television Malaysia’s 75th-anniversary celebration here today.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman and Bersatu president, stated that the party would remain with the Johor state government for the prosperity of the people.

Hasni also commented on several Johor opposition assemblymen who wanted the state government to hold an alternative legislative assembly sitting, saying he saw no need to do so.

According to him, Johor has a state and deputy secretary who can monitor every programme according to the state budget announced for 2021.

“Every item discussed at the assembly will be monitored and reported at the weekly executive council meeting. In fact, under the Emergency Ordinance, we can continue administration and spending if we need a supplementary budget.

“So there is nothing that will affect or delay the process to run a programme among the people and thus, for now there is no need for us to hold a special sitting to review policies or the effectiveness of the budget and programmes carried out by the government,” he said. — Bernama