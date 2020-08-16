Johor Umno, PAS, welcome Bersatu’s participation in Muafakat Nasional

JOHOR BARU: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) participation in Muafakat Nasional, which will be finalised soon, is most welcome as the move could bring back the spirit of the struggle, said Johor Umno information chief Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said as informed by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix), who is also Bersatu acting chairman, during his meeting with the state’s leaders yesterday, the agreement marks a historic moment.

“With Bersatu’s presence (in Muafakat Nasional), of course, the most important thing that we need to look at is how best we can work together.

“As Johor Umno information chief, I look forward to the move. This is good news, and we call on those who have a different stance or perception, to accept this with an open heart as this is a good start to carrying out our responsibilities in developing our state and country,“ he told reporters after a divisional meeting today.

The Health Minister said cabinet members under Muhyiddin leadership have agreed that the Prime Minister is sincere in determining the nation’s administrative direction.

“As the decision has been announced openly in Johor, we see the sincerity in uniting the ummah (Muslim community). Further more, the MIC and MCA are able to see this as something positive in continuing our struggle to make Malaysia a great place to live in,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Johor PAS commissioner, Abdullah Husin said there is nothing stopping Bersatu from joining Muafakat Nasional and hoped the participation would bring about unity and mature politics.

“We (PAS) at the federal and state levels, have been acting as the peacemaker, and without having any interest, we have met up with all parties in efforts to further strengthen unity.

“I have visited Johor Bersatu chairman (Mazlan Bujang) and Datuk Hasni Mohammad (Johor Umno liaison committee chairman) to discuss and remind (them) the need to cooperate as far as possible,“ he said, adding that 52 leaders from Johor PAS liaison body attended the closed meeting in conjunction with the Prime Minister’s two-day visit to the state yesterday.

Meanwhile Mazlan said Johor PAS has concurred with the cooperation via Muafakat Nasional which was seen as something positive.

He said during the meeting, Muhyiddin reminded all parties to take care of the relationship between one another and be tolerant, for the Perikatan Nasional to remain strong.

Meanwhile MCA president Datuk Seri Ir Dr Wee Ka Siong said MCA has no problems with Bersatu’s move to participate in Muafakat Nasional for the benefit of the people and country.

“As we have said before we take it as something good as the decision would require us to close ranks, which we had been doing before, as seen during the Tanjung Piai by-election, he said when met by reporters after officiating Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina Ladang Grisek, here today.

Wee, who is also the Transport Minister, said part of the Muafakat Nasional spirit was respecting and accepting each other regardless of race and religion.

Earlier Muhyiddin in his speech in conjunction with the party’s Youth (Armada), Women (Srikandi) wings and divisional meetings yesterday, aired live through his official Facebook page said, Bersatu’s participation in Muafakat Nasional will be finalised soon

He said by joining Muafakat Nasional, that supports Perikatan Nasional, Bersatu will be part of the ‘grand coalition’. - Bernama