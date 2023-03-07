Johor Umno to hold convention to discuss state’s development

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Umno will hold a convention to discuss matters regarding the state’s development and progress, especially involving the position of the Malays.

Johor Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the state-level convention is expected to be held after the completion of state polls in six states, adding the date and venue will be announced by the committee’s secretary Datuk Abdul Halim Suleiman.

“The convention needs to be held for us to pay attention to and discuss (the matters) with the grassroots leadership over the presence of government representatives so that there is no gap between the things that need to be done in continuing the efforts to defend the position of the Malays,“ he said.

He said this at a press conference after chairing the Johor Umno Liaison Committee meeting here yesterday, which was also attended by its deputy chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

Mohamed Khaled who is also the Minister of Higher Education said the Malays in Johor have various aspirations and Umno is responsible for realising those aspirations.

“Umno through Barisan Nasional which forms the state government needs to know what the aspirations are and we need to assess whether they can be translated or not.

“Our commitment is to ensure that we can effectively represent the Malays, particularly in Johor, and one way to strengthen our effectiveness and fight to be on the right track is through having a convention,“ he said.

The last Johor Umno convention was held on Oct 5, 2019, which was officiated by Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. - Bernama