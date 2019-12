ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Social Welfare Department (JKM) is endeavouring to upgrade the education and approval of its Community Rehabilitation Centre (PDK) supervisors and staff nationwide, including Johor to enhance the institution’s performance and its excellence.

Johor Tourism, Women, Family and Community Development Committee chairman, Liow Cai Tung said the efforts had been made since 2018 by providing them with a Level 3 of the Malaysian Skills Certificate (SKM) in managing the PDK and caring of the differently able people in stages.

“This certification recognises the skills and knowledge gained through previous achievement assessments (PPT).

“As of October 2019, 156 Johor state PDK supervisors and staff have gained their recognition and 60 candidates will be given the recognition by 2020,“ said Liow in replying to questions from Zaiton Ismail (BN-Sungai Balang) whether the government planned to improve the approval of PDK personnel to the Diploma in Early Childhood Education in enhancing PDK performance and excellence, at the Johor State Legislative Assembly, here today.

Liow noted that in the PDK Management Guidelines, the appointment of supervisors and staff are selected by a committee consisting of the chairman, PDK committee and JKM officers.

However, JKM does not set specific qualifications for the appointments other than Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia while for the appointment of supervisors, the qualifications set was they must serve as an officer for more than five years.

“After being appointed as PDK supervisors and officers, they will have to undergo the PDK Personnel Basic Course, where the module used focused on the learning and convalescence process at PDK.

“They were required to undertake this course as set out in the PDK Management Guidelines. Besides the PDK Personnel Basic Course, they are also given various training, courses and workshops on management and skills training at PDK from time to time so that they can pass on to the trainees and apply it at their respective PDKs,“ she said.

Liow said PDK is a community development strategy for rehabilitation, equal opportunity and social integration of the disabled and implemented through active involvement of disabled people, families and local communities, as well as using local education, vocational and resources. - Bernama