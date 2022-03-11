Johor voters feel let down by political parties

JOHOR BARU: If the views of two voters interviewed by theSun are anything to go by, it could be an uphill battle for Pakatan Harapan in the Johor state election.

A hotel worker, who wished to be known only as Jimmy, considered DAP a letdown in the state.

“DAP had 14 seats in the last general election and yet you do not hear about any change made by the party in the state.”

He said whoever wins this time around should do some actual work for the people and help reinstate people’s trust in Malaysian politics.

“I will do my part by voting, because it is my responsibility and not because I support any of the candidates.”

Aminah Rashid, 54, a food stall operator for whom basic bread-and-butter issues matter, said that all the political wrangling in the state has not brought about any positive change.

She said she does not understand half the things politicians talk about.

“They (PH) said we should change. We did, and we suffered even more,” she said.

The mixed-rice seller in Kampung Majidee said she is not as excited to vote this time as she was in previous elections.

“Look around you. Not many flags or posters. They (party machinery) tried to put them up here, but youngsters just tore them down.”

Aminah added that badly-placed political posters, banners and flags were considered as mere eyesores by her customers.

“Most of my customers talk about how bad the economy is, how expensive everything is and how hard it is for them to be able to spend time with their families as they have to work extra-long hours just to pay for basic needs like childcare and food.”

When asked whether she would cast her ballot on Saturday, Aminah said she would because her son said it was important, although she does not expect it to make any difference.

“I went to a ceramah held by a political party but I did not see any of my neighbours there. I wondered who those present were. When I asked, they said they were political supporters from different areas, and some were not even from Johor.”