Johor voters protected as booster shot rate for state populace reaches 70%

KLUANG: Johor’s rate of Covid-19 booster vaccination shots has reached 70 per cent so far, which will be adequate in protecting voters throughout the Johor state election.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said it was the target set by the Health Ministry for the state election taking place on March 12.

“It offers good protection to voters, especially senior citizens with health complications, especially with all the campaigning activities being conducted.

“We have laid all our plans. The standard operating procedure (SOP) for the state election has been eased compared to Melaka. The information we received at the ministry indicates that although cases have risen, the impact is not as serious compared to several past months,” he said at a media conference at the Simpang Renggam health clinic Covid-19 assessment centre here today.

He also said that children vaccinations have achieved 25 per cent, with over 103,000 children inoculated under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) in Johor.

The percentage is higher than the national percentage of 23 per cent, he added.

On election SOPs, Khairy said the ministry has created teams under the Public Health Unit to monitor election SOPs and to issue compounds to anyone who violates the SOP, no matter what their party is or who they are.

“I have asked, firstly to issue reminders of not crowding around leaders, secondly, we ask that physical distancing is practiced during walkabouts, we ask enforcers to use their discretion,” he said.

On a media practitioner being issued compound of RM1,000 yesterday for alleged SOP violations, Khairy said the compound has been cancelled.

“I have requested the compound be cancelled after concluding it wasn’t his (the reporter’s) fault upon reviewing the report.

“I told enforcement if reporters are carrying out their duties, warn and admonish them first. If it isn’t his fault, he really is looking for an interview and such, no need to compound,” he added.

A media practitioner covering candidates’ nominations for the Johor state election was issued a compound of RM1,000 for allegedly violating the Covid-19 SOP at the Larkin constituency nomination centre here. — Bernama