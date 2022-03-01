Johor voters wary of state polls amid Omicron wave

PETALING JAYA: As the number of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia rises due to the Omicron variant, voters in Johor are wary of the upcoming state polls.

According to Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) deputy president Haniza Mohamed Talha, Omicron has created panic among many voters in Johor.

“They (voters) are aware of how fast the Omicron variant spreads, and due to this, a number of voters met have expressed reservations about coming out to vote on polling day.

“We hope the relevant authorities can do their part to help allay these fears and ensure all necessary SOPs are in place for the election,“ sha said in a statement today.

She also pointed out that the PBM candidates have learned that many in the state are still badly economically affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic and series of movement control orders (MCOs).

“We found that their earnings were insufficient to cover all their monthly expenses, which include rental, food, schooling, loans and others.

“Many are still facing uphill tasks to make ends meet. However, the good thing is that all four candidates are not strangers to the voters here as they have been working in their respective constituencies earlier and are a familiar sight,“ she added.

PBM recently announced that four candidates will be contesting the Puteri Wangsa, Stulang, Tiram and Maharani state seats, respectively.

Among their candidates is Tebrau Member of Parliament, Steven Choong who will be going for the Puteri Wangsa seat.