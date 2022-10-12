Johor wants developers to join PDRC to build more affordable houses: EXCO

KLUANG: The Johor government is encouraging housing developers to join the Planning, Design and Review Committee (PDRC), which was established in June, to build more affordable houses under the Johor Affordable Homes (RMMJ) initiative.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor said this was important to ensure the state government’s target of building over 21,000 affordable homes over the next five years is achieved.

He said currently housing developers have built about 3,000 units of affordable homes for the B40 and M40 groups.

“The PDRC is acting as a ‘task force’ unit to oversee and facilitate the construction of houses in the state, especially affordable houses that will be joined by developers, local authorities (PBT) and state government administrative agencies.

“Via the PDRC, we can encourage developers who are serious about assisting the Johor government to build these affordable houses in the state,“ he said at a press conference after officiating the launch of Taman Puterimas’ Phase Two, here today.

He said the PDRC also acts as a facilitator for civil servants to purchase their own houses, especially affordable houses.

According to Mohd Jafni, for a start, 300 units of affordable houses were built in the district especially for civil servants whereas 700 units of affordable homes with a rental concept were built in Pengerang.

“We also encourage other developers to build affordable homes for civil servants due to an increasing demand,” he said, adding that with the PDRC, applications to own houses can be done online. - Bernama