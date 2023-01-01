Johor wants federal gov’t to list Larkin PPR construction under 12MP

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government will apply to the Local Government Development Ministry (KPKT) to list the construction of the Larkin People’s Housing Programme (PPR) here under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor said the application would be made soon as the demand for housing had increased in Larkin following a rise in population density.

“We will make two proposals on the building cost - between RM86 million and RM150 million. The Johor government has already settled technical, documentation and land matters, and related transactions.

“We hope KPKT will consider our application for the Larkin PPR construction as it is the only PPR we are applying for under 12MP,’’ he told a press conference after launching the programme for Jom Turun @ PPR Sri Stulang and Sri Iskandar here today.

He said six PPR projects were still in the building process - in Pengerang, Ulu Tiram, Permas Jaya, Masai, Bandar Tenggara and Sembrong.

Mohd Jafni also reminded the 14,000 tenants in 13 PPR and seven Rumah Sewa Kerajaan (RSK) in the state to start paying their monthly rental by the 7th of every month beginning January 2023.

He said the state government had given rental waivers for PPR and RSK residents in 2021 and 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, he said the state government had detected 19 cases of a syndicate masquerading as agents of Rumah Mampu Milik Johor (RMMJ) and PPR programmes to cheat people to the tune of RM122,000.

He said the syndicate was reported to have been operating since July last year and its mastermind was a 55-year-old man who had since been charged in court.

He said the victims claimed that they were promised the houses they were applying for and had paid deposits of RM500 to RM5,000 each. - Bernama