Johor wants KDN to review MM2H strict conditions

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor government hopes the Home Ministry (KDN) would review the strict conditions of Malaysia My Second Home Programme (MM2H) set recently.

Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohamad (pix) said this was because the new conditions were seen as having an impact on Johor and thus hoping that the old conditions could be maintained.

He said he had also raised the matter with Finance Minister Senator Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz in a discussion this afternoon.

“The situation in Johor is different because we are neighbours with Singapore and the MM2H programme is one of the strengths that gives us many benefits.

“So we hope the Home Ministry will not only be able to review the conditions, but also reach a decision immediately. Johor is very affected by the new conditions announced and if possible we want the old conditions to be retained,“ he told reporters after handing over 46 housing units for the resettlement of Kampung Ladang Darat residents to Kampung Pendas Baru, here today.

The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar recently expressed his disappointment with the Home Ministry for refusing to review the strict conditions for MM2H.

He said Johor was one of MM2H’s popular destinations and the programme also contributed to the state’s revenue.

On Aug 11, the Home Ministry announced that MM2H, which was previously frozen, would be reactivated with improvements made to the application policy and conditions for the purpose of balancing security and economic aspects.

Meanwhile, Hasni said the state government had also expressed its desire to Tengku Zafrul to expand the food supply agenda and its readiness to become a supplier of food products to foreign countries.

“We have received an allocation of RM35 million through last year’s budget and will ask for an additional budget next year to make this agenda a success,“ he said.

Hasni said among others, Tengku Zafrul was ready to review several incentives for the electronics, manufacturing and petrochemical sectors in the state due to the sluggish economic situation following the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama