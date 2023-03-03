Johor welcomes assistance from federal govt, other states

BATU PAHAT: The state government welcomes the assistance of the federal government and states not hit by floods, in dealing with the extraordinary flood situation and increasing number of victims.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said all the agencies involved are working hard as the number of evacuees in all 10 districts had risen to over 33,000.

“Yesterday I had sought the help of the deputy prime minister (Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi), seeking for additional assistance in terms of machinery or manpower from other states that are not hit by floods, the Social Welfare Department and so forth.

“If we look at the situation today, even in Yong Peng area, the number of families affected is also increasing and I sympathise with our workers who are worn out but still keeping their spirits high.

“Some have not slept for three days, so they must be very tired,” he told reporters after visiting the relief centre at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Yong Peng 1, today.

On claims that aid to victims was delayed, Onn Hafiz said all the agencies have been mobilised from the very first day and the workers were overwhelmed by the increasing number of victims.

“Most (of the aid) have already arrived, but those in short supply will be resolved at the state level. We are working in coordination every day,“ said the Machap assemblyman.

At the same time, he said several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and companies have contributed clothes, blankets, food and so forth.

“We are grateful for the help,” he said while urging the people of Johor to stay strong and calm in the face of calamity. - Bernama