JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Wildlife and National Park Department (Perhilitan) seized 1,070 Magpies, believed to be smuggled to a neighbouring country, in an operation at a house in Taman Wawasan, Kelapa Sawit, Kulai, here two days ago.

Its director, Salman Saaban said a 36-year-old local man, who was at the premises, had been questioned under the Wildlife Conservation Act for possession of the birds, worth RM66,000.

“Based on preliminary investigation, the man has no valid documents to keep the birds, which are believed to be smuggled to a neighbouring country,” he said in a statement today.

During the operation, conducted at 7.30pm, he said, the Wildlife team also seized a Toyota Estima car, a handphone and 74 plastic baskets.

A police report has been lodged and the seized items and birds were taken to the Wildlife office in Bandar Penawar for further action, he added.-Bernama