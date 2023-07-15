Johor will ensure welfare of Bella, all children well taken care of

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government will ensure that the welfare of a teenage girl with Down syndrome known as Bella and all children in the state is taken care of in the best way possible.

State Women, Family and Community Development Committee chairman Khairin-Nisa Ismail @ Md On expressed her gratitude to the Johor Social Welfare Department (JKMNJ) for relocating the teenager to the state.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the JKMNJ for ‘bringing’ Bella to this state in an effort to look after her welfare,” she said in a post on her Facebook yesterday.

Meanwhile, according to a post on the Che’ Puan Besar Khaleeda official Facebook page, the wife of Tunku Mahkota Johor spent time visiting Bella and her friends yesterday.

“At the moment, Bella has moved to Johor Bahru and is getting used to the new place and environment.

“A big thank you and appreciation to everyone who helped and contributed, especially Khairin-Nisa and JKMNJ. Allah Berkati Johor,” according to the post, which was also accompanied by pictures of Che’ Puan Besar Khaleeda spending time visiting Bella.

Last May, the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court sentenced Rumah Bonda founder Siti Bainun Ahd Razali to a total of 22 years in prison after finding her guilty of neglecting and abusing 13-year-old Bella, causing her to suffer serious physical and emotional injuries. - Bernama