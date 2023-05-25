Johor woman duped by friend, loses more than RM180k

PETALING JAYA: A woman became an unfortunate victim to a scam after losing more than RM180,000 worth of cash and valuables to a male friend.

The 43-year-old woman from Johor had been scammed by her friend who acted as her agent after she invested her savings, valuables, and also her car in an investment scheme that promised a five per cent weekly return.

As reported by the Malay Mail, Seri Alam police chief Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said the victim started investing in the gold and cash scheme in August last year.

The police chief said the victim was attracted to the scheme as it offered her good returns and had overall invested about RM260,000 in cash, valuables and her personal car from August to October last year.

“The victim has since received RM80,000 which was part of the returns from last August to February of this year.

“However, the returns stopped after February and the victim’s male friend gave various excuses before he failed to be contacted.

“The victim believed she was cheated as there was a balance of RM180,000 of her investments that she failed to get back,” said Mohd Sohaimi in a statement today.

Mohd Sohaimi was quoted saying that investigations revealed that the suspect acted as the victim’s agent where the cash was transferred to his personal account, while the valuables and car were personally handed to him.

The cop advised the public to be careful and not to be easily convinced in any investment scheme that offered unrealistic returns.

Mohd Sohaimi also urged the public to verify any suspicious account to the police’s commercial crime alert platforms before proceeding with any type of transaction.