Johoreans to cast ballots on March 12

PETALING JAYA: The Election Commission (EC) announced yesterday that March 12 will be polling day for the Johor state election while nomination day has been set for Feb 26.

Early voting will be conducted on March 8.

EC chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh said the decision was made in response to an official notification received from Speaker Suhaizan Kayat that the 14th state assembly had been dissolved on Jan 23.

Abdul Ghani added that a total of 55 nomination centres and 56 official vote tallying centres would be opened.

In addition, there will be 1,021 ordinary polling centres with 4,638 balloting stations (channels). There will also be 64 early voting centres, with 82 polling stations.

“A total of 962 regular polling centres will be open from 8am to 6pm and the remaining 59 centres will keep to the gazetted time.

Of the early voting centres, 29 will be open from 8am to 2pm and the rest from 8am to 5pm.

Abdul Ghani said a total of 49,290 staff will be appointed to handle the election process.

The entire exercise is expected to cost RM96 million, he said, adding that contesting parties would be given 14 days from nomination day to campaign. Campaigning must end at 11.59pm on March 11.

Based on the 2021 Master Voter Register, updated until Jan 21, a total of 2,597,742 people are eligible to cast their ballots.

Ordinary voters account for 2,574,835, military personnel and spouses total 10,955, policemen and spouses, 11,576 and 376 overseas voters.