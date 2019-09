JOHOR BARU: The state government wants more ideas and proposals from the people, for preparation of the Johor 2020 Budget, said Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal (pix).

He said the budget would be tabled in November and input or proposals were important to identify priorities to be considered in the budget preparation.

“It is my hope that all segments of the community, Johoreans within or outside the state, will contribute to make it a people-friendly budget,” he told reporters after visiting UPSR pupils at SK Temenggong Abdul Rahman 1, near here, today.

“We will be gathering feedback from Sept 1 to 30 and will be looking at all aspects. Our priority will be what the people really want.”

He said this when asked on the state government’s hopes for the people, in preparation for the budget.

Earlier, on his official Facebook page on Sept 1, Dr Sahruddin called on the people of Johor to submit ideas and proposals in relation to the state budget.

According to him, the budget would drive Johor to be one of the leading states in Malaysia.

“I do not want this budget to be determined by the government alone. I want the essence of this budget to be more holistic and inclusive by considering the ideas, views and input of the people of the state.

“As such I invite everyone in Johor to submit their feedback by filling out the questionnaire provided via http://bit.do/KajiSelidikBelanjawanJohor2020,“ according to the Facebook post. — Bernama