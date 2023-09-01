Johoreans urged to get second booster: MB

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi today called on the Johoreans to get their second Covid-19 booster vaccination even though the number of positive cases in the state is still under control.

He said this following the statement issued by the state health director Datuk Dr Aman Rabu that the percentage of those who have taken the second booster shot in Johor is still low, at only 1.9 per cent.

“Although we are getting used to living in the transition to the endemic phase, there is also the emergence of new variants such as BA.5.2 and B.7. Johor is also an international entry point and the people need to continue being vigilant.

“Let us pray together that Johor and Malaysia remain protected from the threat of the pandemic in the future,” Onn Hafiz said in a post on his Facebook today.

Prior to this, state Health and Unity Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said vaccination could be obtained either by walking in or making appointments at 12 hospitals or 81 vaccination centres (PPV) and health clinics statewide starting today (Jan 9).

On Monday, Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa was reported to have said that only 49.8 per cent of Malaysians have received their first booster dose while 1.9 per cent have received their second booster dose. - Bernama