PUTRAJAYA: The people of Johor must be smart in fighting for their rights in the issue of exploitation by Singapore, especially when it comes to the sale of raw water to the island state, according to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said Singapore, as a developed nation with the per capita income of US$18,000 should no longer purchase water from a country with a per capita income of less than US$10,000, at such a cheap price of 3 sen per 1,000 gallons, as decided in 1926.

“Singapore rapidly developed because we have been supplying them with water, but I find the Johorians rarely talk about it.

“They just wait for negotiations to be undertaken by the federal government as if the state government is unaffected.

“The state government must make their voices heard. The rich are depending on the poor? This is not only illogical but also morally wrong. We must put stress on this issue,” he said the Johor Government Retreat with Federal Cabinet, here today. — Bernama

