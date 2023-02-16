Johorians win RM23.1 million Sports Toto jackpots

PETALING JAYA: As the Chinese New Year celebration came to an end, the Year of the Rabbit has kicked off a lucky start for winners from Johor who won a total of RM23.1 million in Sports Toto jackpots.

On Feb 8, a 49-year-old sales executive won the RM11.48 million Supreme Toto 6/58 Jackpot by betting on the birth dates and ages of his family members.

“My set of winning numbers – 4, 6, 8, 11, 17 & 22 -- is very special to me because it represents my family and I would naturally bet on these numbers whenever I want to play the Lotto game,” he said.

The winner said he would normally spend around RM20 on System Play tickets when he wanted to buy numbers as the play method would give him more chances to win.

The System 7 ticket won him a whopping RM11,477,541.95 and a System Play bonus of RM41,328. He said he plans to use the winnings to settle his debts and save the balance for a rainy day.

On Feb 12, a group of five colleagues also won the RM11.66 million Toto 4D Jackpot 1. The winners who work as factory operators, said they always take part in pool betting with each spending RM20 on i-System tickets per draw.

“What we do differently from others is that we will duplicate the i-System ticket three times so that the quantum of winning is higher. That’s how we partially won the Toto 4D Jackpot 1 with the 3 i-System tickets and ended up winning over RM11 million,” said one of them.

A Lucky Pick i-System 10 ticket with the winning pair of 4D numbers – 4336 & 2171 -- won them RM3,887,607.70 and a bonus of RM597.60. But since they duplicated the same pair of 4D numbers for another two tickets, they actually won an astounding RM11,662,823.10 and a total bonus of RM1,792.80.

The winners said they would donate part of the winnings to charitable organisations and spend the rest wisely.