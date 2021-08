KUCHING: Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg today said the current situation is not a suitable time for severe politicking but a time to join forces to tackle the threat of Covid-19.

He said nothing was more important than the country and states being administered by stable governments when facing a health crisis during the pandemic.

He said he was thankful that Sarawak had a strong government under the administration of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“But, the situation at the federal level is quite worrying,” he said in his speech at the state-level 2021 launching of the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign at the State Assembly Building here.

He said the federal and state governments must administer in a harmonious environment based on the constitution.

He said the good relations had enabled the government to set up the Sabah and Sarawak Affairs portfolio under the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Johnity Ongkili.

“I believe the ministry is a very good platform to involve the state governments and federal government in the effort to find solutions.

“What is important is that there must be understanding between the federal and the state governments in the context of the formation of Malaysia comprising the peninsula, Sarawak and Sabah,” he said.

Abang Johari said the good ties between the federal and state governments had enabled negotiations for Sarawak and Sabah to get back their rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 to progress well.

“Thank God, to date Sarawak has achieved a bit of progress to regain its rights and secure better returns in revenue to the state and its people.

“As result of the negotiations, Sarawak, to date, has received better returns on the sale taxes of petroleum and gas from the state and equity in the Petronas Production Sharing Contract (PSC),” he said.

He added that the state had also obtained the right to grant exploration concessions for its oil fields and surrounding land.

On the National Month celebration this year when the nation is still being shackled by Covid-19, he urged the people to demonstrate their patriotism and together fight the pandemic.

He said it was not the time to ask, “what’s in it for me?” but armed with the national spirit under the Jalur Gemilang, every citizen must serve sincerely and make sacrifices to tackle the Covid-19 scourge in the country. — Bernama