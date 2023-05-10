Join forces to woo Chinese tourists: Mita chief

PETALING JAYA: The private sector and government agencies involved in tourism must join forces to draw more mainland Chinese to the country, says Malaysian Inbound Tourism Association (Mita) president Uzaidi Udanis, adding that the China market is huge and can accelerate the revival of the Malaysian tourism sector.

The number of Chinese tourists who visited Malaysia in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic totalled close to three million. This drastically fell to a mere 178,000 arrivals in the first quarter of this year.

Uzaidi said Thailand has also upped its game and is giving Chinese tourists a lot of offers, including visa-free entry to that country.

Before the pandemic, Thailand attracted over 11 million Chinese tourists. But this came down to one million in the first quarter of this year, he said.

“To draw more Chinese tourists to Malaysia, it is important to increase flight connectivity and frequency between the two countries while also ensuring competitive ticket prices.

“Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing have promised to provide visa-free entry for Chinese tourists.

“But a lot of work still needs to be done. Sadly, we have missed the boat in the current holiday season. It is more important for the government to prepare for the coming year-end and Chinese New Year holidays.”

Uzaidi said Chinese tourists are looking for new experiences but expensive flight tickets to Malaysia and our still-recovering economy have hampered their arrival.

He added that it is the middle and high-income Chinese tourists who go on holidays, and they have many options available to them due to their cash-rich status.

They are now looking at countries such as Uzbekistan, Turkiye and Saudi Arabia as tourist destinations, making these countries our competitors.

“Recently, we received inquiries about surfing activities and we advised a Chinese group to head to Cherating in Pahang.

“We also arranged a fishing expedition for another group of high-flying Chinese tourists.

“Visiting the KLCC and Dataran Merdeka is not attractive anymore, and we need to keep up with the times by coming up with innovative tourism products and packages.”

Uzaidi said Mita is also organising various activities for Chinese tourists during Chinese New Year, such as Yee Sang-related activities with VIP guests.

“This is something they will not get in other tourist destinations.”

Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents president Nigel Wong Chun Teim said Chinese tourists faced problems in getting visas to visit Malaysia. The authorities should eliminate this problem if the country is serious about drawing Chinese tourists.

“Chinese tourists have changed their preferences and now prefer back-to-nature trips and outdoor activities such as visiting animal sanctuaries, forest reserves and trekking.

“We must be ready to provide them with what they are looking for. The pre-Covid-19 era saw Chinese tourists who just wanted to tour the country. While these groups still remain, they will not be as big as before,” Wong said.