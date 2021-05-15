Joint action by Muslim countries, sympathisers answer to Arab- Israeli conflict - Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) said today a solution can be found for the Arab-Israeli conflict through joint action by Muslim countries and those who back the rights of the Palestinians and their struggle.

It is important for those who support the Palestinians to have a proper strategy in order to achieve that solution, he said in a live public address on his Facebook account that attracted Facebook users worldwide.

“Fighting for the sake of fighting or for the sake of taking revenge is not going to gain anything,” he said in the address of “Call for Humanity and the Ummah on Palestine Issues and Condemning Israeli Cruelty.”

Dr Mahathir also expressed the hope for the Arab world and the Palestinians to sit down and think of a proper strategy to stand up to Israel.

“I hope that the Muslim world will awaken to the present situation. I wish we all will suffer less against the violent activities of the Israelis against the Palestinians and against humanity,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said it is important to get diplomatic recognition and go into the realm of diplomacy in order to explain the truth of the struggle, that the victims are the Palestinians and not otherwise.

He said the world seems to think that it is the Palestinians who are provoking Israel but as was the case today while the Palestinians were praying in their mosque the Israelis took the decision to invade and attack them.

“People who are praying are not endangering anyone,” he said. -Bernama