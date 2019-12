KUALA LUMPUR: The Water, Land, and Natural Resources Ministry (KATS) has assured that the joint-billing effort for water supply and Indah Water Consortium (IWK) Sdn Bhd’s sewerage services will lead to tariff increase.

Its minister Datuk Dr A Xavier Jayakumar (pix) said the move would facilitate the payment process as customers would receive and pay one bill for both services between the water supply operator and the sewerage company.

“In addition, customers will only need to contact one centre if they have any questions or complaints regarding the bill as IWK staff will be at the water supply office.

“Customers too need not call different lines for water supply and sewerage service issues in the event of any problems,“ he said during the Question-and- Answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Xavier said this in reply to a question from Datuk Mansor Othman (PH-Nibong Tebal) who wanted to know the extent of the government’s efforts to integrate the water supply bill with the IWK sewerage bill and its effect on the government and the people.

He said the implementation of the integrated bill pilot project which was implemented in the Federal Territory of Labuan effective Mar 1, 2016, had a positive impact on the IWK in the event of a rise in the company’s cumulative rate in the region.

“Following the implementation of integrated billing in Labuan, KATS initiative will be extended to other states by holding discussions with state water supply operators,“ Xavier said adding that for now, Penang has shown an interest in negotiating the integrated billing process.

Xavier said the ministry would also stop subsidising IWK in the next five years but several programmes would be implemented by the ministry to enable the company to stand on its own. — Bernama