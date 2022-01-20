Joint committee on integrity, anti-corruption to be set up - Rais

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat speaker and Dewan Negara president’s meeting today has decided that a joint committee on integrity and anti-corruption will be set up.

Senate Select Committee on Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption chairman Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim said a joint statement on the matter will be issued soon.

“We will work on the setting up of this joint committee soon,” the Dewan Negara president said in a statement here.

He said today’s meeting also decided that issues related to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will be discussed and scrutinised together by both Houses.

“The committee is of the opinion that the discussion should be expedited since many issues related to governance, integrity and anti-corruption are on the rise,” he said.

In addition, Rais said those who give or accept bribes should be investigated and taken appropriate action.

“The committee took note of the country’s image that has been tarnished due to the increase in corruption cases of late. We must take necessary action to improve this negative image,” he said. - Bernama