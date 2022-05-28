Joint committee set up to implement MoC on Malaysian skilled workers to Japan

PUTRAJAYA: A joint committee will be set up to implement the Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) to send skilled Malaysian workers to work in Japan, said Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan.

The MoC was finalised between Saravanan and Japanese Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa on Thursday (May 26) and the exchange of MoC documents was witnessed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and the Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida yesterday.

Saravanan in a statement today said the Human Resource Ministry will lead the joint committee for Malaysia.

“The MoC will act as the best platform for eligible skilled Malaysian workers to work in the advanced technology-based employment ecosystem in Japan, ” he said.

Through this exposure and experience acquired, he said Malaysian workers would have the opportunity to explore the various fields of technology which is the pulse of the development of the industrial sector in Japan.

“(Malaysian workers) will be able to bring back the skilled they learned as well as the work culture of Japan to Malaysia after their employment contract end over there,” he said.

He said Japan was identified as a country that offered high wages to skilled workers.

“Therefore, Malaysian skilled workers who participate in the programmes are able to generate higher income as well as increase their socio-economic level.

“In fact, the work experience in Japan can also increase the marketability of these workers,“ he said.

According to Saravanan, the sealing of the MoC will also make Malaysia a source country to supply skilled workers to developed countries.

“However, local skilled workers will only work in Japan for a certain period of time before they return to Malaysia with the skills and experience gained to contribute to the future development of the country,“ he said. — Bernama