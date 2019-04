PETALING JAYA: A joint effort by three government agencies has foiled an attempt to smuggle 24 containers of plastic waste into the country through Port Klang.

The operation involved the Department of Environment (DOE), Royal Malaysian Customs Department and the Port Klang Authority. The waste is believed to be from Germany.

Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin today said her ministry had been tracking the modus operandi of the plastic waste importer and had made a series of inspections around Port Klang since last month.

“These containers are declared to have clean plastic content,” she told reporters after joining enforcement operations at the West Port today.

“However, they contain contaminated, used plastic materials. In accordance with regulations, only used clean plastic can be brought into the country for recycling purposes and contaminated plastic is prohibited.

“We have detected companies that export this plastic waste. Investigation papers are being completed and they will be charged in the near future.”