Joint Malaysia-Pakistan committee set up to identify trade, investment opportunities

NEW YORK: Malaysia and Pakistan will set up a joint committee in an effort to pinpoint trade and investment opportunities between the two countries.

This was among the outcomes of the bilateral talks between Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan here on Wednesday.

“Both leaders have agreed to establish a joint committee to identify trade and investment opportunities in Malaysia and Pakistan,“ Malaysian Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said on Twitter.

Mohamed Azmin, who was present during the meeting along with Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, said his ministry would take immediate action to spearhead this initiative.

Dr Mahathir and Imran Khan are in town for the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Meanwhile, Malaysia, Pakistan and Turkey have decided to jointly set up an English language channel to tackle Islamophobia and explain the religion of Islam.

This was disclosed by Imran Khan on his Twitter account.

“President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan, PM Mahathir and myself had a meeting today (Wednesday) in which we decided our three countries would jointly start an English language channel dedicated to confronting the challenges posed by Islamophobia and setting the record straight on our great religion - Islam,“ he said. - Bernama