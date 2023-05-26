Joint trial request by prosecution for Muhyiddin’s case (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The prosecution has requested that all seven cases of abuse of power to receive bribes and money laundering faced by former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin be tried together in the Sessions Court here.

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin told Judge Azura Alwi that the prosecution filed the application yesterday, and has handed over a copy of the application to the defence team today.

Lawyer Datuk Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, representing Muhyiddin, confirmed that they had received the document but the defence would require time to file an affidavit in reply.

Azura then ordered the defence to respond to the application by June 30, while the prosecution had to file an affidavit by July 14.

Earlier, DPP Ahmad Akram Garib said Muhyiddin had been charged with receiving proceeds from illegal activities in the Shah Alam court and the case has been transferred to the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court here.

He also applied for the charge to be read again before Azura, to which Muhyiddin entered a plea of not guilty.

Meanwhile, Wan Shaharuddin also said that the prosecution had handed over half of the documents relating to the case to the defence. The matter was confirmed by Hisyam.

“The defence has filed three applications to transfer the cases to the High Court and one application to strike out the charges.

“Due to this, we sought for the next mention date, on Aug 4, to hand over the other half of the documents,“ he added.

The court then fixed Aug 4 as the next mention date.

On March 10, Muhyiddin, 76, was charged with four charges involving abuse of power over an RM232.5 million bribe and two charges of receiving RM195 million which were proceeds from illegal activities.

The Pagoh MP allegedy committed the offences at the Prime Minister’s Office, Main Block, Perdana Putra Building in Putrajaya, and CIMB Bank Menara KL branch, Jalan Stesen Sentral here between Feb 25, 2021 and July 16, 2021; March 1, 2020 and Aug 20, 2021; and Feb 8, 2022, and July 8, 2022.

On March 13, Muhyiddin was again charged at the Shah Alam Sessions Court where he was accused of one count of receiving RM 5 million which were proceeds from illegal activities at AmBank Amcorp Mall branch, Petaling Jaya near here on Jan 7, 2022.

Muhyiddin then filed an application to strike out the four charges involving the misuse of his position to receive bribes amounting to RM232.5 million for Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) on April 18.

On April 27, he filed to transfer his cases to the High Court on grounds that the cases involved complex legal issues relating to the Federal Constitution. - Bernama