PETALING JAYA: Any gag about sexual assault is inappropriate and it can lead to bigger problems if left unchecked.

This is especially so when the joke is from someone whose responsibility is to inculcate good behaviour and morality among the young, experts told theSun yesterday.

They were commenting on a revelation by a student that a teacher had recently cracked a joke about rape during a lesson on sexual harassment.

The teacher had “advised” his students (presumably boys) that if they intended to rape someone, pick only those aged 18 and above.

He also said that if boys were raped, it would not be reported because “they enjoy the sensation”.

This came on the heels of revelations of “period spot checks” at school, when girls were forced to prove that they were menstruating.

Women’s Aid Organisation senior advocacy officer Rusni Tajari said such comments would turn the act of rape into “normal” behaviour, and the teacher, being an educator, should have known better.

“This will lead to violence against women, sexual harassment and rape. If left unchecked, it will lead to bigger problems.”

She said efforts must be made to create “safe spaces” for students.

“Teachers are frontliners in education, and if they are not gender sensitive, it could lead to more harm than good.”

Rusni said teachers and school counsellors should be well versed on issues about gender, power and violence against women, as well as the laws on the rights of children.

“The onus is, in fact, on the teacher to teach students about safety, safe space and safe touch,” she said.

All Women’s Action Society information and communications officer Jernell Tan Chia Ee described the offending teacher’s “advice” as extremely disturbing.

“It only serves to further expose highly problematic discourses that normalise rape to be an ‘acceptable’ behaviour,” she said.

Tan added that the “advice” blatantly encourages boys to violate women.

“This perpetuates a patriarchal mindset that men are superior to women. The second claim that boys ‘enjoy’ being raped also exposed the long-entrenched male sex drive discourse,” she said.

“It tells society that sex is a biological necessity for men and that they are less in control of their sexual desires,” she added.

Tan pointed out that this discourse detracts responsibility from men and boys for their behaviour, and it not only allows rape to continue, but also makes it easier to entrench the myth that women are responsible for attracting such attacks.

“If left unchecked, these jokes may allow boys to grow up and sexualise women in their everyday life,” she said.

On the flip side, Tan said girls could grow up not fully comprehending their rights regarding their body and therefore become vulnerable to being violated.

National Parent-Teacher Association president Datuk Dr Mohd Ali Hassan said such distasteful jokes, especially those that encourage rape, were inappropriate, regardless of the situation.

He said the Education Ministry should provide schools with enough trained counsellors to better address such situations.

In a media statement issued just after the revelation surfaced, Batu Kawan MP and international secretary for Wanita DAP, Kasthuri Patto, commended the student for being the voice of courage and conscience.

She added that the government must act swiftly to address the decay in the education system in Malaysia and to bury the rape scourge and sexual grooming once and for all.