Joko Widodo accords warm welcome to PM Anwar

BOGOR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is on a two-day official visit to Indonesia will be holding discussions with Indonesian President Joko Widodo or better known as Jokowi at the Bogor Presidential Palace today.

Upon arrival at the president’s executive office complex and residence on the second day of his visit, Anwar who was wearing a songkok for certain events to uphold the country’s culture was given a red carpet welcome by Jokowi.

The national anthems of both countries were played followed by a gun salute before Anwar who was accompanied by Jokowi inspected a guard of honour mounted by the presidential security force.

The Prime Minister was later introduced to members of the Indonesian Cabinet followed by the planting of a tree (hopea odorata) at the compound and toured the istana before both leaders continued the discussion agenda at the verandah.

Anwar was accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, International Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and Deputy Chief of Mission of the Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta Adlan Mohd Shaffieq.

Both leaders are expected to discuss and evaluate bilateral cooperation apart from exploring new cooperation opportunities.

Yesterday, Anwar said there were 12 matters listed for the discussion. - Bernama